Nissan to add second shift making vans at Mississippi plant

The company made the announcement Monday as it marked the 4 millionth vehicle produced at the plant since it opened in 2003.
Spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter says about 250 workers will be redeployed from other areas to staff the second shift assembling NV vans. The Canton plant is the only plant worldwide that makes the large vans for Nissan. The Japanese automaker sold about 18,000 NV vans in the United States last year, according to company figures.
About 6,400 Nissan employees and contractors work at the Canton complex.
The plant is donating a NV van to a Canton soup kitchen, Our Daily Bread Ministries, to mark its 4 millionth vehicle.
