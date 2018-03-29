Ocean Springs community awards presented at Chamber Annual Meeting

The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street Tourism Bureau recently recognized members of the community with its 2018 Community Awards at the Chamber Annual Meeting at Gulf Hills Hotel & Conference Center.

Awards were given in the following categories: Volunteer of the Year, Ocean Springs Community Leader of the Year, Ocean Springs First Responder of the Year, Main Street of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Ambassador of the Year and 2017 Board President recognition.

— Volunteer of the Year – Carla Moore

— Ocean Springs Community Leader of the Year – Michael Sunderman with M2 Media Corp

— Ocean Springs First Responder of the Year – Sgt. Alfred Parker of the Ocean Springs Police Dept.

— Restaurant of the Year – Mosaic Tapas Restaurant & Bar

— Retailer of the Year – Fort Bayou Wine & Spirits

— Main Street of the Year – Miner’s Doll & Toy Store

— Ambassador of the Year – Sherri Johnson with Community Bank

— 2017 President Appreciation Award – Scott Wells with Rushing & Guice PLLC

The chamber also provided video testimonials from business leaders in the community and their 2017 year in review including visitor statistics, economic development growth, membership achievements and town mentions.