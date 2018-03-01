Oxford-based graphene association touting new golf balls with Callaway

By JACK WEATHERLY

Graphene, the one-atom-thick miracle fabric, has found itself on the fairways.

Callaway golf balls now tout it as giving more distance and control.

Current Masters champion Sergio Garcia has his drives are 19 yards longer than in the past. “I love this ball and it allows me to hit a variety of shots while gaining yardage from the tee,” he said on the Callaway website.

The Oxford-based National Graphene Association, formed last April held its first conference in October.

The association now has 14 corporate sponsors and graphene has found its way into a number of applications, according Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, executive director.

“All the major stakeholders” were at the conference, she said.

While the association had nothing directly to do with Callaway’s innovation, its corporate members have had similar successes, with the material, called the strongest and lightest in the world and for which was the Nobel Prize was awarded.

One of the members at the conference that drew a lot of attention was Deewear, graphene-enhanced sportswear that draws heat way from users.

Others who participated at the conference were manufacturers of an ultra-light bicycle, which can be lifted with one finger, water filters, bicycle tires and water filters.

Cinker said there are 250 to 300 individual members of the associations.