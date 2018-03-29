Phase 2 of Renaissance gets go-ahead in Ridgeland

By JACK WEATHERLY
In simple counting, 2 comes before 3.
But in a Ridgeland commercial development, it appeared for a while that the reverse was in order.
Phase 3 of the Renaissance at Colony Park was proposed in 2015.
Phase 2 didn’t go before the Ridgeland Board of Aldermen till last Tuesday, and it was approved.
What scrambled the sequence of numbers in the Renaissance development was a lawsuit filed in 2015.
Nine homeowners in upscale neighborhoods along Highland Colony Parkway sued Colony Park LLC – contending that the city gave preferential consideration to accommodate Costco. Madison County Judge John Emfinger ruled in favor of the city against the development group led by Andrew Mattiace.
But the homeowners appealed. Oral arguments on the stalled Phase 3 of Renaissance were heard Feb. 5 by a three-justice panel of the state Supreme Court, which has not delivered an opinion yet.
Mayor Gene McGee said this week that he is hopeful that the Costco plan will move forward. He said the wholesaler has some options, such as not putting in gasoline pumps, as it usually does. Costco headquarters said that its “policy is not to comment on future warehouses.”
The plaintiffs claim the Costco Wholesale Store will create too much traffic and will change the nature of the immediate area and devalue their homes.
The board approved the site plan for Phase 2 by a vote of 6-0, with one absence, in an overlay district approved in November.
The overlay district uses allow a boutique movie house with up to six screens, serving alcohol on the premises.
Another business can sell its craft beer in cups for consumption within the boundaries of the shopping 55-acre center during festival events.
Otherwise, the district will allow several drive-through businesses—banks, a fast-food restaurant, a coffee house, a fast-casual restaurant, and a pharmacy.
