Waycaster

The government of Japan recently appointed Mitch Waycaster to be the Honorary Consul of Japan in Tupelo.

Waycaster, the president and chief operating officer of Renasant Bank, will serve a five-year term as honorary consul.

In that role, Waycaster will assist the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville in promoting positive Japan-U.S. relations in Mississippi, according to the office of Deputy Consul General Jiro Nishimura.

And, according to the consulate office, Waycaster has “demonstrated his dedication to strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and Japan” by serving as a board member and vice president of the Japan America Society of Mississippi. He has helped organize various Japanese cultural events and has led and participated in multiple economic development visits to Japan. He also has participated in several Southeast U.S./Japan and U.S. Southeast Association conferences in both the U.S. and Japan.

Waycaster joined the bank in 1979 and has held various leadership positions within Renasant Corp. and Renasant Bank including president of Renasant Bank’s Mississippi Division, executive vice president of retail banking and senior vice president and chief credit officer.

Waycaster graduated from the University of Mississippi with his bachelor’s degree in business administration before graduating from the University of Delaware Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the National Compliance School at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Colorado.

Waycaster is a member of the CREATE Foundation board of directors and also serves on the boards of North Mississippi Health Services, North Mississippi Medical Center, the North Mississippi Health Services Foundation and the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.