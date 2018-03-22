The government of Japan recently appointed Mitch Waycaster to be the Honorary Consul of Japan in Tupelo.
Waycaster, the president and chief operating officer of Renasant Bank, will serve a five-year term as honorary consul.
In that role, Waycaster will assist the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville in promoting positive Japan-U.S. relations in Mississippi, according to the office of Deputy Consul General Jiro Nishimura.
And, according to the consulate office, Waycaster has “demonstrated his dedication to strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and Japan” by serving as a board member and vice president of the Japan America Society of Mississippi. He has helped organize various Japanese cultural events and has led and participated in multiple economic development visits to Japan. He also has participated in several Southeast U.S./Japan and U.S. Southeast Association conferences in both the U.S. and Japan.
Waycaster joined the bank in 1979 and has held various leadership positions within Renasant Corp. and Renasant Bank including president of Renasant Bank’s Mississippi Division, executive vice president of retail banking and senior vice president and chief credit officer.
Waycaster graduated from the University of Mississippi with his bachelor’s degree in business administration before graduating from the University of Delaware Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the National Compliance School at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Colorado.
Waycaster is a member of the CREATE Foundation board of directors and also serves on the boards of North Mississippi Health Services, North Mississippi Medical Center, the North Mississippi Health Services Foundation and the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info