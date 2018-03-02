Reno-based Eldorado selling 2 casinos to Churchill Downs

The Reno-based company announced Wednesday Churchill Downs has agreed to acquire Presque Isle Downs & Casinos in Erie, Pennsylvania and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Mississippi for a total of $229.5 million.
As part of the agreement, Eldorado Resorts will sell Presque Isle Downs & Casinos for $178.9 million in cash considerations and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg for $50.6 million in cash considerations.
Eldorado Resorts says the sale of the Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. The sale of Presque Isle Downs & Casinos to close in late 2018.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info