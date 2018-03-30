Reunion names Crell golf course superintendent

Reunion Golf & Country Club has named Mississippi native Charley Crell as Golf Course superintendent. Crell is a Mississippi State University graduate with a degree in Agronomy.

Crell began his career as an assistant superintendent at Dancing Rabbit Golf Course in Philadelphia, Miss., then took a similar position at Madison’s Annandale Golf Club.

Most recently, he was Superintendent at Grenada’s Dogwood Golf Course, PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and St. Andrews Golf Club in Delray Beach, Fla.

Crell and his wife, Suzanne, have a 3-year-old daughter, Caroline, and are expecting another child this spring.