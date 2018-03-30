Scheduling issues cause Georgia Pacific workers to strike

Carpenters Local 2086 Union representative Marcus McLaurin tells WDAM-TV that employees are unable to schedule vacations or know when they aren’t scheduled to work.
The strike started Wednesday night at 11 p.m. and is ongoing. The union representative says the workers plan to continue striking until an agreement is reached.
Georgia Pacific Senior Manager of Public Affairs Rick Kimble says the company has been negotiating for a more flexible work schedule that is “more equitable to all the employees.” But he says the company has to keep its bottom line in mind, and as far as he knows, the company has made its last effort to negotiate this issue.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info