Sistrunk joins Canizaro Cawthon Davis Architects

Morgan Sistrunk has recently joined Canizaro Cawthon Davis Architects, Planners & Interior Designers as an Interior Designer. Sistrunk is a University of Southern Mississippi graduate where she earned her Bachelor of Interior Design Degree in 2016. Sistrunk brings commercial furniture design and recent academic experience to the firm. Sistrunk grew up in Ridgeland and lives in Madison with her husband, Mitchell, and two rescue pups.
