The Skills Foundation of Mississippi announces Board of Directors, Officers for 2018

The Skills Foundation of Mississippi, Inc. recently announced that Amy Tate, Government Affairs Director for the Tennessee Valley Authority has been elected to Chair the organization for 2018, succeeding former Hancock Bank CEO & former Mayor of Gulfport George Schloegel. The Skills Foundation of Mississippi is a Mississippi based non-profit focused on growing the quantity of in-demand skilled labor across the state.

The inaugural Board of Directors was elected and Curnis Upkins, Vice President of Human Resources & Workforce Development for Mississippi Hospital Association Solutions, Inc., was elected Vice Chairman for The Skills Foundation.

Other directors and officers are:

» Christa Bishop – Senior Vice President Communications – Cooperative Energy

» Carol Burger – President/CEO – United Way of the Capitol Area

» Ashley Edwards – President/CEO – Gulf Coast Business Council

» Ed Gardner – Director of Business & Economic Development – Entergy Mississippi

» Jennifer Johnson – Policy Director – Southern Bancorp Community Partners

» Jay Moon – President/CEO – Mississippi Manufacturers Association

» George Schloegel (Chairman Emeritus)- Former Mayor of Gulfport, Former Director State Workforce Investment Board, Retired CEO of Hancock Bank

» Amy Tate – Government Relations Manager – Tennessee Valley Authority

» Curnis Upkins – Vice President, Human Resources & Workforce Development – Mississippi Hospital Association Solutions, Inc.

» Brian Useforge – Economic Development Director – Mississippi Power Company

» Amy Walker – Area Sales Manager – Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions