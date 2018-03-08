St. Dominic’s Welcomes Kay McRee

St. Dominic’s recently hired Kay McRee as the Executive Director of St. Dominic Health Services Foundation.

McRee has more than 25 years of experience in fundraising, sales and marketing. Her previous experience includes Director of Development positions with Canopy Children’s Solutions (formerly Mississippi Children’s Home Services), the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare Foundation and the American Cancer Society. Through these positions, McRee led management of fundraising efforts and revenue streams, setting records at each location.

McRee also enjoys the outdoors, traveling and spending time with her family.

McRee is a native Mississippian and a graduate of Mississippi State University. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard, who also grew up in Grenada. Together, they had two sons, Kirk and Mark.

Former Executive Director Jim Jeter has retired after over 40 years in the fundraising/foundation industry.