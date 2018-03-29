Super Lawyers recognizes Page, Mannino, Peresich & McDermott

Five lawyer from the firm of Page, Mannino, Peresich & McDermott, PLLC, in Biloxi and Jackson, were recently recognized by Mid-South Super Lawyers Magazine:
Randi P. Mueller – Personal Injury – General, Business Litigation, Class Action/Mass Torts; selected to Rising Stars 2010 – 2015 and Super Lawyers 2016 – 2017
Ronald G. Peresich, Jr. – Civil Litigation, Personal Injury – Products, Criminal Defense: DUI/DWI, Personal Injury – General; selected to Rising Stars 2010 – 2012 and Super Lawyers 2013 – 2017
Ronald G. Peresich – Business Litigation, Class Action/Mass Torts, Environmental Litigation; selected to Super Lawyers 2006 – 2017
Cowles E. Symmes – Personal Injury – Products, Civil Litigation, Environmental Litigation; selected to Rising Stars 2011 – 2013 and Super Lawyers 2014 – 2017
Michael E. Whitehead – Business Litigation, Civil Litigation, Environmental Litigation; selected to Super Lawyers 2012 – 2017
