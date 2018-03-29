Thomas named Marketing/Communications Coordinator at PTK

Kierra Thomas has been named Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Thomas will write and design strategic marketing content, in addition to managing the social media ambassadors program and coordinating visits to the Center for Excellence. She most recently was Graphic Designer/Art Director in the Department of Student Publications and the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at Jackson State University.

Thomas earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design with a minor in Advertising from the University of Southern Mississippi and is pursuing a Master of Science in Journalism and Media Studies from Jackson State University. She is a native of Cleveland, Miss.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges.