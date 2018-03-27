Tiffany Graves joins Bradley as firm’s National Pro Bono Counsel

Tiffany M. Graves, former executive director of the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission, has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP as pro bono counsel, a newly created firm-wide position for overseeing the development and administration of the firm’s pro bono programs.Graves is based in the firm’s Jackson office.

As head of the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission, which was created by the Mississippi Supreme Court, Graves promoted the 21-member commission’s initiatives to improve and expand access to civil justice to the nearly 700,000 Mississippians living in poverty.

Previously, Graves served as interim director and adjunct professor for the Pro Bono Initiative at the University of Mississippi School of Law, and as executive director and general counsel for the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project.

Graves also is active with the Mississippi Commission on the Status of Women and the Community Advisory Board of the MIND Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She is a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and an Inaugural Fellow of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Community Leadership Network. Ms. Graves received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Hollins University.