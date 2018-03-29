UMMC appoints new faculty leadership, human resources chief

The University of Mississippi Medical Center has appointed a number of new faculty leaders and a new human resources leader.

They include:

• Dr. Javed Butler is the new chair of the Department of Medicine.

Butler joins the Medical Center from the Stony Brook (N.Y.) School of Medicine, where he was professor of medicine, professor of physiology and biophysics, division chief of cardiology and co-director of the Heart Institute.

Butler oversees the Department of Medicine’s 12 divisions and also has responsibility for graduate medical education for residents, fellows, and medical students rotating to the divisions. He also oversees clinical and translational research within the department.

A heart failure expert, Butler received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Aga Khan University in Karachi, Pakistan. He completed residency training in internal medicine at Yale University, where he also was chief medical resident. He then completed a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Vanderbilt University and supplemented his training with advanced fellowships in heart failure and transplant at Vanderbilt and cardiac imaging training at Massachusetts General Hospital.

He subsequently earned his Master of Public Health at the Harvard School of Public Health and his Master in Business Administration at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

• Dr. Timothy Craig Allen is the new chair of the Department of Pathology.

Allen joins the Medical Center from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he was professor of pathology, director of anatomic pathology and interim director of surgical pathology. He also served as deputy medical examiner for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Allen will lead a team in meeting the needs of Mississippians through delivery of quality, timely laboratory testing and pathology diagnoses. He also will take a lead role in driving more molecular testing used by researchers as they seek better cancer treatments.

Allen received his B.S. in Biology from Texas A&M University before earning his M.D. at the Baylor College of Medicine, where he had an ob-gyn internship and an anatomic and clinical pathology residency. He served as an assistant professor of pathology at Baylor for five years, then earned his J.D. cum laude at the University of Chicago Law School.

He was a legal associate in litigation and in health law for two Houston firms before resuming his postgraduate medical education with a pulmonary pathology fellowship at Baylor. He joined the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler faculty as an associate professor of pathology, and after achieving the rank of professor, continued his career in Galveston.

• Dr. Shannon Pittman Moore is the new chair of the Department of Family Medicine.

A graduate of Tougaloo College, Pittman Moore earned her M.D. at UMMC, where she also completed her family medicine residency. She was chief resident and received the department’s highest award at graduation: the George Lally Bevill Memorial Fellowship in Family Medicine.

The chairmanship is an expansion of Pittman’s schedule in seeing patients at UMMC clinics in Jackson and Flowood. There, she help train the Medical Center’s residents and students enrolled in the School of Medicine.

A board member of the Mississippi Rural Health Association since 2007, she also is a member of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program Commission.

• Paula Henderson is the new chief human resources officer.

Henderson was most recently a vice president of human resources for the University of Maryland Medical System based in Baltimore. In her 11 years with the system and its flagship medical center, she progressed through human resources and administration to the top HR job. During that time she was involved in virtually every aspect of HR management, including employee relations, recruitment, conflict resolution, performance management, organization design and effectiveness, policy development, and employee engagement, recognition and compensation.

A graduate of West Virginia University, Henderson received her Master of Business Administration with a concentration in human resources management from the University of Pittsburgh.