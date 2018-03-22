SALTILLO – Bigger isn’t always better, but in the case of paper and packaging provider WestRock, installing a 132-inch corrugator – the largest in the Western Hemisphere – fits the bill.
Company officials announced on Wednesday that the company’s Saltillo location will have the equipment installed by August. WestRock declined to put a value on the cost of the project, but the Mississippi Development Authority will give WestRock $320,000 for building improvements and $50,000 for worker training. Local officials will grant property tax breaks worth an estimated $2.6 million.
MDA spokeswoman Tammy Craft said jobs qualify for incentives rebating some worker income taxes to the company. That requires WestRock pay at least $40,500 annually. WestRock could get $405,000 over 10 years.
With the installation of the new German-built BHS Corrugated machine, the company will replace an 87-inch machine. That will allow WestRock to expand its capacity and “increase the plant’s competitiveness and improve product quality,” according to the company.
WestRock also will add up to 25 workers, joining the 169 now employed in Saltillo.
Rick Parris, senior vice president of WestRock Central Region Corrugated Packaging, said the new corrugator allows the plant to be more efficient and flexible. The cardboard boxes the company makes are used by a range of companies, including lawn equipment makers, appliance makers and furniture manufacturers.
“We’re proud of our plant, and I’m especially proud of the quality of our products and our 169 employees that come in here and work hard every single day,” Parris said, giving a nod to the contingent of workers who participated in the announcement. “You guys deserve every bit of this. You earned this investment we’re putting in here.”
Parris said the company can pursue more and larger customers once the new equipment is in place.
WestRock, a $16 billion company, employs 45,000 in 300 plants across the world. The company has been in Saltillo since 1971.
The Saltillo plant is the first WestRock plant in North America to install the BHS Corrugated.
“WestRock is a proud member of the Lee County community, and we appreciate Gov. Phil Bryant’s and the Mississippi Development Authority’s support of our employees and operations,” said Jeff Chalovich, president of WestRock’s corrugated packaging business. “We look forward to continuing to provide high quality products and services from our operations in Mississippi.”
— Dennis Seid / Daily Journal
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info