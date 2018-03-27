The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi elects new board of directors

The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi recently elected five women to its board of diretor:

Lindsay Thomas Dowdle is a partner in Jones Walker, LLP’s Labor and Employment practice group. She defends employers and management before state and federal courts at the trial and appeal levels as well as before administrative bodies, such as the United States Department of Labor and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Dowdle received her J.D. from the Mississippi College School of Law.

Morgan Ashley Miller is the digital media manager for the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). A native of New Jersey, Miller has lived in Jackson since 2010. Formerly, she served as the Director of Communications for the ACLU of Mississippi and as a meteorologist for WJTV. Morgan received her bachelor’s degree from Cornell College.

Norma B. Ojeda, MD is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Neonatology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She is the director of the Pediatric Residency Mentoring Research Program. In addition, Ojedais the president for the Group of Women in Medicine and Science.

Barbara Phillips was formerly an Associate Professor of Law at the University of Mississippi School of Law. She also served as the Program Officer of the Ford Foundation in the Human Rights unit of the Peace and Social Justice Program. She was also an Assistant Attorney General in the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General. Phillips received her B.A. from Macalester College and her J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law.

Shanell H. Watson is a program officer with the Woodward Hines Education Foundation where she’s responsible for managing programmatic activity related to the Foundation’s statewide postsecondary attainment priorities. She formerly served as an assurance supervisor for HORNE LLP and as external grant manager for the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation. She is a Certified Public Accountant and obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Millsaps College.