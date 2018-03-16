Yowell joins Hattiesburg Clinic Psychology & Counseling

David R. Yowell, PhD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Psychology & Counseling.
Yowell offers counseling for individuals, couples and families and psychological evaluation and testing for adolescents and adults. He also specializes in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) trauma therapy.
Yowell received his Doctorate in Psychology and a Master of Arts from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. He completed an internship at the University of South Florida Counseling Center in Tampa. He is a member of the American Psychological Association and the Mississippi Psychological Association.
