WALNUT – Fabricated steel and aluminum products manufacturer Abby Manufacturing is adding 10 jobs and investing $324,000 at its facility here. The expansion, which adds new equipment, will increase the number of employees in Walnut to 130
Abby produces for agriculture, construction, transportation and military industries worldwide. The addition of a recently acquired laser cutting machine and press brake will allow the company to efficiently service more clients from its Tippah County location, the company said.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for equipment relocation costs. Tippah County and the city of Walnut are providing assistance, as well.
Founded in 1994 in Walnut, Abby Manufacturing also has operations in Ashland New Albany The company’s products and services include individual parts or welded assemblies, steel and aluminum stamping, CNC plasma cutting, CNC press breaking, CNC laser cutting, CNC machining, aluminum impact extrusions, air cargo ground support equipment, farm implements and other equipment. Industries served are construction, transportation, air cargo, military and commercial. Abby Manufacturing employs 165 workers in Mississippi.
— Dennis Seid / Daily Journal
