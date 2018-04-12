ACEC of Mississippi names new executive director

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Mississippi has announced Craig Carter as its new Executive Director. During his 33-year career in marketing and public relations, Carter has specialized in building relationships, designing marketing strategies and navigating politics in Mississippi.
Prior to joining ACES-MS, Carter served as Assistant to Commissioner Dick Hall, Chair of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. He owned Carter Consulting, a full-service, integrated marketing agency, and was the Marketing Director at Burns Cooley Dennis, Inc. Carter worked on the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Ga., and has worked on various political campaigns. He served eight years on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., as Deputy Director of Radio Services at the Republican National Committee, Field Coordinator at the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Doorkeeper at the Office of the U.S. Senate Sergeant-at-Arms.
Carter is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications. He is a resident of Gluckstadt and has two children, Chloe, 14, and Wiley, 12. He and his family are members of Pinelake Church in Gluckstadt. He enjoys watching his children participate in sports, attending Mississippi State University sporting events and being the play-by-play announcer for Germantown High School’s live football broadcasts.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info