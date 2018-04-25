Adams and Reese recognized for participation in UM Law Firm Challenge

The Jackson office of Adams and Reese was recognized recently by the University of Mississippi School of Law for becoming the first firm to reach 100 percent giving in the UM Law Firm Challenge, as issued by Dean and Professor of Law Susan Duncan.
Ten of the firm’s Jackson attorneys completed their law degrees from the University of Mississippi, including Bill Brabec, who earned his bachelor’s degree there in 1980 and his J.D. in 1983. Brabec was designated as the team captain for the challenge and was instrumental in Adams and Reese reaching the 100-percent giving plateau before any other Mississippi-based law office.
Other local Adams and Reese attorneys who graduated from the UM School of Law are Matt Dowd (2005), Jarrad Garner (1999), Jim Keith (1982), Elizabeth Lee Maron (1995), Gee Ogletree (1977), Charles Parrott (1978), Austin Stewart (2007), Jeff Trotter (1993) and Chip Wilbanks (1986).
Brabec and Ogletree combined to coordinate the Jackson office’s giving efforts, and Adams and Reese was able to complete the challenge in only five weeks.
The University of Mississippi School of Law issued its first annual Law Firm Challenge in October 2017 with the goal of tripling its annual rate of alumni giving.
