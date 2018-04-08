American College of Cardiology honors Forrest General physician

Thad Waites, MD, FACC, cardiologist at Hattiesburg Clinic and on the medical staff at Forrest General Hospital, has been awarded the American College of Cardiology’s 2018 Master of the ACC Award. The ACC chooses only three people worldwide for their highest honor.

A native of Waynesboro, Waites has practiced medicine for nearly 50 years.

Waites has held many positions throughout his career including the ACC’s Board of Governors and a member of the ACC’s Board of Trustees, and he is chair for the ACC’s Health Affairs Committee and vice-chair for the Mississippi State Board of Health. He has been a cardiologist at Forrest General Hospital since 1987.

As a medical student, Waites spent one summer in the mission field in Indonesia. He also served the United States in the military as a flight surgeon in both the Marine Corps and the Navy. In the Navy, he volunteered to become part of a federal program in the Beaufort, S.C., area providing care to patients who had limited access to medical care on the islands.