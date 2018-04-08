Anderson named USM vice president for student affairs

University of Southern Mississippi Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Steven R. Moser, has announced the selection of Dr. Dee Dee Anderson has been named the University of Southern Mississippi’s new Vice President for Student Affairs, pending approval from the Board of Trustees of the State Institutions of Higher Learning. Anderson will succeed Dr. Thomas H. Burke, who is retiring in June.

Anderson will hold supervisory responsibility for a wide range of activities, programs and services that enhance the quality of life for the University community, including all programs that support student welfare and development.

Anderson has worked in higher education for more than 20 years and recently was Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Development at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Anderson is an active member of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators and is on the Associate Vice President Steering Committee. In 2017, Anderson received the Women in Higher Education Tennessee Women of Achievement Award.

Anderson holds a doctorate in Education Leadership from Louisiana Tech University, as well as a Master of Arts in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, a Master of Arts in Elementary Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from that same institution.