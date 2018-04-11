Arnemann named new Mississippi Asphalt Pavement Association Executive Director

Michael B. Arnemann has been named Executive Director of the Mississippi Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA), announced Clifton L. “Pepper” Beckman, board president, and president of Dunn Roadbuilders.

Arnemann is responsible for the promotion and advocacy of the asphalt pavement industry through both the public and private sectors. Among other duties, he will serve as the legislative, congressional and regulatory liaison for the association.

Arnemann began his career with Hancock Bank of Mississippi as a Commercial Credit Analyst then Commercial Lending Officer with Hancock Bank of Louisiana. He served as Finance Director for the Mississippi Republican Party, Assistant to Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall and most recently served as the Government Relations Director for the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Arnemann is a graduate of the University of Mississippi in Oxford with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in Banking and Finance, and Real Estate Finance.

Arnemann is a native of New Orleans, where he graduated from Jesuit High School. He and his wife, Natalie, have two children Baker and Lucy. They reside in Jackson where they attend St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church.