Auto parts retailer to close Mississippi distribution center

Advance Auto Parts says in a notice submitted last week that it will begin layoffs in late June at the warehouse in the Copiah County town of Gallman.
The company says four more waves of layoffs will happen through the end of the year.
Advance, based in Roanoke, Virginia, isn’t immediately responding to requests for comment.
The company is overhauling operations to improve financial results and has told investors that it is “optimizing” its 54 distribution centers.
The sprawling warehouse just off Interstate 55 was opened more than 15 years ago by Discount Auto Parts, later bought by Advance.
