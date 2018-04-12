Balch & Bingham adds 7 healthcare attorneys in Jackson

Balch & Bingham recently announced the addition of partners Tom Kirkland, Allison Simpson and Andy Lowry, and associates Mary Jordan Fuller, Matt Sitton, Perry Taylor and Bea Tolsdorf to the Jackson office.

This new healthcare team has experience providing counsel to private tax-exempt hospitals, for-profit hospitals, physicians and physician-practice groups, long-term care providers, home health agencies, dialysis facilities, cancer centers, laboratories, hospices, diagnostic facilities and ambulatory surgery centers.

Kirkland has more than 30 years of healthcare experience with healthcare aross the Southeast. Kirkland received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Simpson focuses her practice on addressing healthcare providers’ regulatory issues. She received her J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Lowry represents clients in appellate litigation, involving certificate of need and reimbursement matters. Lowry received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Fuller focuses her practice on certificate of need, licensure and certification issues for healthcare providers. Fuller received her J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Sitton focuses his practice on healthcare compliance, the structuring of business transactions, and the defense of healthcare clients. Sitton received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Perry Taylor, associate, focuses his practice on healthcare litigation and regulatory, licensing and transactional issues related to healthcare. Taylor received his J.D. from Cumberland School of Law.

Bea Tolsdorf focuses her practice on healthcare regulatory and compliance work. She previously was a Special Assistant Attorney General to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Tolsdorf received her J.D. from the Mississippi School of Law.