The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.
BancorpSouth posted revenue of $231.1 million in the quarter, and its adjusted of $217 million, also surpassed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.7 million.
• The company completed its acquisitions of Central Community Corp. and Ouachita Bancshares Corp. in January, with merger-related expenses of $5.7 million.
• Total deposit growth was about $240 million, excluding balances acquired through the mergers.
• Net interest margin increased to 3.67 percent from 3.58 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017. Net interest revenue was $138.1 million, an increase of 20.5 percent.
“Our first quarter results reflect a very strong start to 2018,” said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. I’m excited about the value that the teams acquired in our two transactions add to our franchise. We completed the operational integration of Ouachita Independent Bank during the first quarter, and we expect to integrate First State Bank Central Texas later in the second quarter. I expect these teammates to play an integral part in our growth efforts as a company.”
With the addition of those acquisitions, BancorpSouth saw its total assets grow to $17.2 billion, compared with $14.9 billion a year ago. Loans and leases, net of unearned income, were $12.3 billion, compared with $10.8 billion. Total deposits were $13.9 billion, up from $12 billion.
Noninterest revenue was $78.9 million for the first quarter compared with $70.9 million in the first quarter of 2017.
Credit and debit card fee revenue was $9.6 million, an increase from $8.9 million. Deposit service charge revenue was $10.9 million, compared to $9.7 million. Wealth management revenue was $5.7 million, compared with $5.2 million. Other noninterest revenue was $10.4 million for the first quarter, compared with $4.1 million. Other noninterest revenue for the first quarter of 2018 benefitted from a legal settlement totaling $3 million.
Insurance commission revenue was $29.1 million, compared with $32.9 million for the first quarter of 2017.
