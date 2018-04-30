Bostick named as Market President in Corinth

Renasant Bank is pleased to announce Reid Bostick has been promoted to Market President in Corinth. Bostick will be responsible for managing daily operations and loan portfolios for Renasant’s Corinth and Iuka markets. Bostick joined Renasant in 2011, having previously served as Banking Officer.

Bostick is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Masters of Public Policy and Finance. He is also a graduate of The University of Mississippi School of Banking.

Bostick contributes to his community through organizations such as the Kiwanis Club, the Corinth Museum Board, the Treasurer of Oasis Medical Center, Corinth Business Networking International chapter, and the Past Chair of Alliance’s Community Development Council. He and his wife, Hayli have one son, Bennett. The Bostick’s are members of Oakland Baptist Church where Reid serves as Deacon. They currently reside in Guys, TN.