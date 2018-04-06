C. Mitchell Waycaster named Honorary Consul of Japan in Tupelo

The Government of Japan has appointed C. Mitchell Waycaster, the president and COO of Renasant Corp. and Renasant Bank, to be the Honorary Consul of Japan in Tupelo. Waycaster will assist the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville in promoting positive Japan-U.S. relations in Mississippi. He will hold the position for a five-year renewable term.

Waycaster has demonstrated his dedication to strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and Japan by serving as a board member and Vice President of the Japan America Society of Mississippi. He has helped organize various Japanese cultural events and has led and participated in multiple economic development visits to Japan. He has also participated in several Southeast U.S./Japan and U.S. Southeast Association conferences in both the U.S. and Japan.

He is a member of the CREATE Foundation board of directors. He also serves on the boards of North Mississippi Health Services, North Mississippi Medical Center, the North Mississippi Health Services Foundation, and the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.