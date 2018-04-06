C. Mitchell Waycaster named Honorary Consul of Japan in Tupelo

The Government of Japan has appointed C. Mitchell Waycaster, the president and COO of Renasant Corp. and Renasant Bank, to be the Honorary Consul of Japan in Tupelo. Waycaster will assist the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville in promoting positive Japan-U.S. relations in Mississippi. He will hold the position for a five-year renewable term.
Waycaster has demonstrated his dedication to strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and Japan by serving as a board member and Vice President of the Japan America Society of Mississippi. He has helped organize various Japanese cultural events and has led and participated in multiple economic development visits to Japan. He has also participated in several Southeast U.S./Japan and U.S. Southeast Association conferences in both the U.S. and Japan.
He is a member of the CREATE Foundation board of directors. He also serves on the boards of North Mississippi Health Services, North Mississippi Medical Center, the North Mississippi Health Services Foundation, and the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info