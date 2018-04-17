Cal-Maine supplier of eggs issues recall

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. announced late Monday that the company was notified after the close of business on Friday by Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Ind., of a voluntary recall of 23,400 dozen eggs because of the potential contamination of Salmonella Braenderup.

Jackson-based Cal-Maine, the largest provider of in-shell eggs in the nation, said in a release that the suspect eggs were distributed from Rose Acres’ Hyde County, N.C., between Jan. 11 and April 12.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The recalled eggs were re-packaged at the Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.’s Dade City, Fla., location. The product will list the plant number of P-1359D, and will have a date of either 048A or 049A, meaning the 48th or 49th day of the year and a best by date of April 2 or April 3.

All customers that received these eggs from Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. have been notified of the recall. No illnesses have been reported to date.