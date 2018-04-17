Clarksdale plant will expand, add 24 jobs

MBJ staff

Molded Acoustical Products of Easton, Pa., a sound insulation company, is increasing its production capabilities in Clarksdale. The addition of production lines at the company’s manufacturing facility is a $480,000 corporate investment and will create at least 24 jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided a $480,000 grant and a $586,000 loan for building improvements.

Opened in 2000, the Clarksdale operation currently employs 60.

MAP produces parts for thermal and acoustical applications in the automotive, architectural, appliance, marine and off-road industries. The company is adding production lines to accommodate new or larger contracts with its growing customer base.

With four locations in the United States, MAP supplies to Toyota, General Motors, Honda, Ford Motor Co. and more.