Contributors inducted into Society of Philanthropists at Tougaloo

Two local entities, AT&T Mississippi and the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation, were inducted into the Society of Philanthropists at the 30th Annual Business Luncheon hosted by Tougaloo College.

Also, Judge Roosevelt Robinson, Jr. of the Class of 1951 was posthumously inducted into the Society of Philanthropist. To support deserving students, the family of Judge Robinson has created a $100,000 endowed scholarship in his name.

The Tougaloo College Society of Philanthropists was established in 1996 to communicate appreciation to businesses and individuals who have given major philanthropic gifts, their time, and expertise toward advancing the College’s mission and educational goals.

AT&T connects the globe with entertainment, business, mobile and high-speed internet services and has committed to the educational advancement and the economic growth of Mississippi. About 785 students are mentored by AT&T employees in Mississippi through the Aspire Mentoring Academy, and AT&T is a supporter of Tougaloo’s innovative initiative, Career Pathways, which pairs students with local businesses for internship opportunities.

Founded in 1996 by Dr. Aaron Shirley, the Jackson Medical Mall was transformed from an abandoned shopping mall to a modern medical and retail facility. The mission, to provide healthcare for the undeserved and to promote economic and community development, was made possible through strategic partnerships with UMMC, Jackson State University and Tougaloo College. Two decades later, the Jackson Medical Mall provides health and community services to the public.

Robinson, a Mississippi native and graduate of the college, worked on the briefs and sat in the courtroom for the landmark Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka case as future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall argued the case. Afterwards, he successfully engaged in the private practice of law in Los Angeles from June 1956 until April 1976, when he was elected by the Inglewood Municipal Court’s judges as a court commissioner. Governor Jerry Brown appointed him a judge of that court the following year, and he served nine years as the presiding judge.