Drinkwater named to Who’s Who Legal: Product Liability Defence 2018

W. Wayne Drinkwater, a partner in the Jackson office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, has been named by Who’s Who Legal as among the world’s leading product liability defence practitioners. He is listed in the Who’s Who Legal: Product Liability Defence 2018.
A member of Bradley’s Litigation Practice Group, Drinkwater has experience in major business, commercial and constitutional litigation. A former law clerk of Chief Justice Warren Burger at the U.S. Supreme Court, Drinkwater is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a Fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, and an Advocate of the American Board of Trial Advocates. He received his J.D. (summa cum laude) from the University of Mississippi School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts (summa cum laude) from the University of Mississippi.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info