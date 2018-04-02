Dyess and Cockrell promoted at BankFirst Financial Services

La Donnia Dyess has been promoted to Loan Officer at BankFirst Financial Services in Louin. Her primary responsibilities will include serving existing consumer and commercial banking clients and developing new relationships with both personal and business customers.

“We are very excited to have La Donnia serve in this new role,” said Doug Whittle, BankFirst Community President. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experiences to the position, and her care and enthusiasm for serving the customers is second to none.”

Dyess said, “I look forward to this new role here at the bank and the continued support for the community of Louin and the surrounding communities.”

Dyess is a long-time resident of Louin. She is married to husband Joe, and they have three children and seven grandchildren.

Chase Cockrell has been promoted to Credit Officer at BankFirst Financial Services in Madison. His primary responsibilities will include performing credit analysis and underwriting on loan relationships throughout the organization.

“We are excited to add Chase to our team in the Credit Department,” said Ron Allen, Executive Vice President for BankFirst. “He has worked in various lines of business in the customer service field and has demonstrated a passion for interacting one on one with customers. We feel as though his work ethic combined with his experience in our bank branches will add great value to our department here at BankFirst and strengthen customer relationships.”

Cockrell is originally from the Jackson area in which he graduated from Jackson Academy in 2005. He has since received his Bachelor’s degree in December of 2017 from the University of Mississippi while continuing to further his career with BankFirst. Cockrell is married to his wife, Sarah, and has one daughter named Sydney.