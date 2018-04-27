Finkelberg ranked among top advisors by Barron’s and Forbes

Arty Finkelberg, CFA, CFP®, Senior Vice President – Investments at Raymond James & Associates, has been recognized by two national financial publications.
Finkelberg was named to the Barron’s list of America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors. The 2018 list draws from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. It is the largest, most comprehensive annual advisor list circulated by Barron’s.
This is the fifth consecutive year that Finkelberg has been selected for the Barron’s list.
Finkelberg also was named to the Forbes Best In-State Wealth Advisors, which spotlights top-performing advisors from across the country.
Finkelberg heads up Finkelberg Investment of Raymond James, a five-member team.
