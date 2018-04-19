Former Ergon chairman Leslie Lampton dies

The Ergon Board of Directors has announced the death of Leslie B. Lampton, Chairman Emeritus of Ergon, the energy-based company he founded in 1954. He passed away Tuesday.
“On behalf of Ergon, I would like to express our appreciation for the immeasurable contributions Mr. Lampton has made to our company, the communities in which Ergon serves, and countless charities,” commented Emmitte Haddox, President and CEO. “In his 64 years at Ergon, Mr. Lampton built a diversified empire that provides jobs to over 2,600 employees in Mississippi, 29 other states, and several other countries. He was a man of honor and integrity, and his Ergon family will miss him greatly. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Lampton’s wife and family and his many friends.”
Mr. Lampton and the Board had taken care over the years to ensure that the Ergon companies would be prepared to continue in his absence. There will be no changes in operation or management of the company.
