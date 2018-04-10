George joins Mike Rozier Construction Co., Inc.

Jeffrey George recently joined Mike Rozier Construction Co., Inc. in Hattiesburg as the Director of Marketing & Business Development.

George is responsible for developing and implementing the company’s comprehensive marketing strategy, building and retaining relationships, and growing the company’s presence in Mississippi.

A native of Covington, La., George attended The University of Southern Mississippi, graduating with a degree in Political Science and a minor in Marketing. While a student, he served two terms as the Student Government Association President and one term as the President of the Mississippi Student Body Presidents’ Council. Following graduation, he obtained a Master of Science degree in Economic Development at The University of Southern Mississippi, while serving as a Graduate Research Assistant in the Trent Lott National Center for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship.

While in graduate school, George was elected to serve the citizens of Hattiesburg by representing Ward 1 as a member of the City Council. He is involved in the Area Development Partnership, Pine Belt Young Professionals, and the Highlands Neighborhood Association. He also is an adviser for the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Southern Miss and as a member of the Interfraternity Council Alumni Advisory Committee. He is an avid supporter of Southern Miss Athletics and is a member of the Southern Miss Alumni Association, the Eagle Club, and the Dugout Club.