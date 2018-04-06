Gibson to lead Neel-Schaffer Central Mississippi Water/Wastewater Department

Phillip Gibson, PE, has re-joined Neel-Schaffer, Inc., and will manage the company’s Central Mississippi Water/Wastewater Department.
Gibson has more than 26 years of experience, including 15 years working for Neel-Schaffer from 1992 through 2007. He founded Gibson Engineering, Inc., in 2011. He will be based in Neel-Schaffer’s Jackson office, providing water and wastewater services for clients across the state.
Gibson is a Registered Professional Engineer in Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Alabama. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in civil engineering from Mississippi State University.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info