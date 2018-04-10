Governor Phil Bryant announces appointments to the college board

Gov. Phil Bryant recently made four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.

Dr. Steven Cunningham, Jeanne Luckey, Bruce Martin and Powell “Gee” Ogletree, Jr., will begin nine-year terms on May 8. Rotating off the Board are trustees Alan W. Perry, Christy Pickering, Dr. Doug W. Rouse and Board President C.D. Smith.

Cunningham, who will represent the Second Supreme Court District, practices radiology in Hattiesburg, where he is president of Comprehensive Radiology Services. Cunningham received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Jackson State University and his medical degree from University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Cunningham is a deacon at West Point Baptist Church and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He is on the board for the Forrest General Hospital Foundation and on The First Bank’s Community Advisory Board.

Luckey, who will also represent the Second Supreme Court District, resides in Ocean Springs, where she is the owner of JCL LLC, a real estate holding company, and Magnolia State Development Group. Luckey has served on the Board of Directors of the Gulf Coast Debutante Society for 12 years, is a member of the Advisory Board of the Gulf Coast Salvation Army and the Coastal America Insurance Company Board of Directors. She and her husband, Alwyn, have two daughters, Laurel and Taylor. Luckey graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in special education and received her masters in special education from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Martin, who will represent the First Supreme Court District, was appointed to the Mississippi Community College Board by former Gov. Haley Barbour in 2006. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance and insurance from Mississippi State University. Martin serves as the president of insurance firm Meyer & Rosenbaum, Inc., in Meridian. He is also on the Mississippi Manufacturing Association’s W. C. Advisory Board and is a board member of the MSU Insurance Department.

Ogletree joined the law firm of Adams and Reese in 1997. From the Jackson office, he coordinates the firm’s real estate work throughout Mississippi. Ogletree is the founding partner and leader of the firm-wide Forestry Team. He received a bachelor’s of science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a juris doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law.