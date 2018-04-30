Griffin promoted to First Vice President

Renasant Bank’s Loan Review Department has promoted Justin Griffin to First Vice President and Loan Review Officer.
Griffin will continue his role in Loan Review, including, coordination with Audit Committee, monitoring internal loan risk, collecting action plans, and maintaining the department’s scheduling process.
Griffin is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a graduate of the Paul W. Barret, Jr. Graduate School of Banking.
Griffin contributes to his community through organizations such as the United Way and Eight Days of Hope. He and his wife, Christie, have three children, Preston, Brooks, and Rachel. They are members of First Baptist Church in Tupelo and live in Tupelo.
