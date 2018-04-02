Highland Village names Lynsie Armstrong as Marketing Director

Highland Village has named Lynsie Armstrong as its new Marketing Director.
After years of marking work for local companies from nonprofits to restaurants, Armstrong started her own marketing company, Simpatico. She later joined the management team at Highland Village.
As marketing director, she will focus on creating community events, social media buzz, tenant relations and consumer engagement programs.
Armstrong is a graduate of Belhaven University. Armstrong enjoys travel, food, style and adventure,
