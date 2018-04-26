HORNE LLP promotes 19 Ridgeland team members

HORNE LLP recently announced the promotion of 19 Ridgeland team members. The employee, department ad new title are:
» Melissa Poole (Public and Middle Market), Manager
» Madison Alcaraz (Public and Middle Market), Supervisor
» Kathryn Brazil (Public and Middle Market), Senior Associate
» Mathew Marchand (Public and Middle Market), Senior Associate
» Tiana Hillman (Public and Middle Market), Senior Associate
» Jonathan Dugan (Public and Middle Market), Senior Associate
» Nick Dubuisson (Construction), Manager
» Kimberly Young (Construction), Supervisor
» Stephen Massey (Construction), Supervisor
» Joseph Summers (Construction), Senior Associate
» Lindsey Williams (Government Services), Manager
» Samuel Taylor (Government Services), Senior Associate
» David McClendon (Healthcare), Supervisor
» John Calvert (Healthcare), Supervisor
» Dan Eveland (Healthcare), Senior Associate
» Ryan McKibben (HORNE Wealth Advisors), Manager
» V Hiratuka (HORNE Wealth Advisors), Manager
» Peter Graves (Firm FIRST), Manager
» Patrick Lowery (Firm FIRST), Senior Associate
