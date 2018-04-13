Humana Names Matt Berger as regional president

Humana Inc. recently appointed Matt Berger as Regional President for its Louisiana and Mississippi Medicare markets.
Berger assumes responsibility for continued development and expansion of Humana’s Medicare business in the Gulf States, and for staff leadership in those markets.
Berger has served in regional finance roles for Humana, including the past four years as its Medicare Central Division chief financial officer based in Louisiana.
Prior to joining Humana in 2012, Berger was director of corporate development for three years with home care company, Amedisys. Berger has also worked in corporate finance, treasury and investment positions for companies in Houston, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
A New Orleans native, Berger received his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Louisiana State University; received his master’s in business administration from Tulane University School of Business; and earned his law degree from Loyola Law School in New Orleans.
Berger is based in Louisiana.
