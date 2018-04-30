J. Douglas Minor Jr. elected as Mississippi Bar Foundation Fellow

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that J. Douglas Minor Jr., a partner who works in the firm’s Nashville, Tenn., and Jackson offices, has been elected as a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation.
A member of Bradley’s Litigation Practice Group, Minor practices in a wide variety of areas, including product liability, environmental contamination, class actions, antitrust, consumer fraud and investment fraud actions.
Minor is a past chair of the Litigation Section of the Mississippi Bar and is a certified instructor for the National Institute of Trial Advocacy. He also is on the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary. He is a frequent lecturer in the areas of conflicts of interest, juror bias, and the impact of social media on the jury system. Minor earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his A.B. from Harvard University.
