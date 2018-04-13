Jessica Harris named broker for Tommy Morgan Realtors

Jessica Harris has been named broker for the largest Northeast Mississippi-based real estate company, Tommy Morgan Realtors.
Harris, a Booneville native, worked in the firm during her high school and college years as an administrative assistant. She became full time in 2005, directing marketing, coordinating sales and as office manager. She earned her real estate license in 2008 and has held her broker’s license since 2010. She attended Booneville High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi. Harris is married to Jeremy Harris, and they have two children.
