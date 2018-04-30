Kirby Latham joins Neel-Schaffer as Senior Project Manager in Mobile
Kirby Latham, PE, has joined Neel-Schaffer, Inc., as a Senior Project Manager in the Mobile office.
Latham has more than 20 years of experience as a transportation design engineer and project manager. He has experience in the design of roadways, bridges, and utilities, as well as bridge inspections, and construction engineering.
Latham is a Registered Professional Engineer in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida. He holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of South Alabama.
