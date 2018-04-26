Langham and Ricks Join Silas Simmons, LLP

The accounting firm of Silas Simmons, LLP has added Greg Langham and Eduardo Ricks to its professional staff.

Langham is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, where he earned Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Business Administration degrees in 2016 and 2017, respectively. While at SELU he was Vice President of Beta Alpha Psi and a member of the MBA Society. Prior to joining Silas Simmons, Langham spent four years in the United States Marine Corps. He is currently studying for the CPA exam and is originally from Hammond, La.

Ricks is a native of Lacombe, La. He received several scholarships and graduated at the top of his class at Southeastern Louisiana University in 2016. Ricks graduated with a 4.0 and earned two degrees in four years: a B.B.A. with a concentration in Economics and a B.S. in Accounting. Ricks recently passed all four sections of the CPA exam.