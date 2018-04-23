Laurel looks to annex nearby community

WDAM-TV reports the city of Laurel hopes to annex the nearby community of Pendorff. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says annexation would benefit both city and community residents, allowing the city to upgrade Pendorff’s municipal services and increase the city’s tax base by $3 million in five years.

Magee says Pendorff residents could see upgraded water and sewer lines, including 70 new fire hydrants. The community could also see four new police officers and two new cruisers.

But some Pendorff residents oppose to the proposal.

Pendorff Community Association President Edward Allegretti says he doesn’t believe the city has the finances to upgrade the community’s services.

A trial on the annexation will be held June 4.