Lost Rabbit turning into ‘success,’ developer says

By JACK WEATHERLY

The Town of Lost Rabbit is “kind of a success story,” said Kevin Blanchard of Southern Lifestyle Development.

And that’s saying a lot for the upscale Madison County development on the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

It had been mired in lawsuits for years, many of which were settled in 2014, leaving Allstate Insurance in possession of acreage that Southern Lifestyle purchased, Blanchard said in an interview on Monday.

“We’re seeing lot sales definitely pick up,” said Blanchard, chief operating officer of the Lafayette, La.-based firm that specializes in traditional neighborhood development, such as its Waterton in Flowood announced earlier this year.

Southern Lifestyle is working closely with Terry Lovelace in the building out of the 259-acre planned community that dates back more than a decade.

Sales teams for Lovelace and Southern Lifestyle are coordinating sales, Blanchard said. “We’re not pushing people to buy one of our lots and vice-versa.”

Efforts to reach Lovelace for this article were unsuccessful.

“People who live there are absolutely in love with the place,” Blanchard said. “They are the biggest sales force you could possibly have.”

Southern Lifestyle bought about 40 acres, near the town center and purchased some land options from Lovelace.

Roughly half of the site has been developed, meaning infrastructure is in place. “So we’ve got a long way to go,” he said.

About one-quarter of the lots have been sold, he said.

They range from 2,400 square feet to 16,000 square feet, according to information on the Lost Rabbit website.

House sizes range from 1,500 square feet to 8,000 square feet.

The community can be reached by taking the Madison exit on Interstate 55 and driving east five miles.