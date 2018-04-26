Mark Smith joins Hancock Whitney as Director of Private Wealth Management

Longtime Southeast financial services executive Mark Christopher Smith recently joined Hancock Whitney Bank as Executive Vice President and Director of Private Wealth Management. Having earned the Certified Wealth Strategist designation from Cannon Financial Institute, the veteran banker will lead the high-net-worth teams within Hancock Whitney’s private wealth management group.

Smith joined Hancock Whitney from BBVA Compass, where he spent 12 years as an executive vice president and the global wealth executive for that bank’s Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery, Ala., markets. Earlier in his career, he rose to key leadership roles in consumer and business banking, credit administration, and product development at Regions Financial Corporation.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Auburn University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He also graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University, the Georgia State University Center of Executive Education Management Development Program, and The University of Texas at Austin Executive Leadership Development Program.